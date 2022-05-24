Vandals leave broken glass strewn across North Bay playground

Thomson Park playground in North Bay is temporarily closed as officials deal with vandalism that has rendered the park unsafe.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said the park will be closed until it has completed the cleanup and replacement of its woodchip safety surface.

"The safety surface was contaminated with broken glass after numerous light bulbs were smashed at the site some time overnight Monday," the release said.

"The playground will remain closed until an order of replacement woodchips arrive and are installed.