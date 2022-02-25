Vandals slash movie screen at Princess Cinema location

Police are looking for suspects who slashed a movie screen at a Princess Cinema location in Uptown Waterloo.

According to a news release, the vandalism happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The two suspects entered a theatre, which was playing the film “Bheemla Nayak.” One suspect used “an unknown object” to cut holes in the screen, while the other recorded it, police said.

They left the theatre through an emergency exit and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to these individuals in connection to property damage at a movie theatre in Waterloo.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @Waterloocrime.



Occ: 22-041780 (918)



Details: https://t.co/xQjRDtFShr. pic.twitter.com/oA2YE4TZ2T

The first suspect is described as a man around 20 years old, approximately 6’0” tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a hoodie, dark pants, running shoes and a face covering.

The second suspect is a man around 5’9” tall with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a red hoodie, grey pants, light-coloured footwear and carrying a cell phone.

There are two Princess Cinema locations in Uptown Waterloo. It’s unclear which theatre was damaged.

The investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. Police said they’re working to determine if this vandalism is connected to similar incidents in nearby areas.

Also on Wednesday, two movie screens at an Oakville cinema were slashed in a similar manner by two male suspects.