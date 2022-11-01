Vandals smash Edmonton bus shelters on Halloween
Police are again investigating the vandalism of several bus shelters in Edmonton.
Officers found nine shelters damaged after being called to the area of Silver Berry Road and 23 Street on Halloween night.
Edmonton Transit Service said Tuesday there were 29 bus shelters with broken glass in the area, totalling about $12,000 in damages.
The glass was being cleaned up and repairs are set to start next week.
"Bus shelter vandalism is a senseless act, especially at a time when finances are already constrained. Every Edmontonian pays for the repair costs," said Trevor Dennehy with the City of Edmonton.
"If you witness unusual or suspicious behaviour on transit property, we encourage you to report it by calling or texting Transit Watch at 780-442-4900, telling a uniformed ETS staff member, or calling 911 depending on the immediate severity."
A spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday there are no suspects in the case.
The shelters are a common target. From 2017-20 more than 2,200 shelter windows were smashed costing taxpayers around $700,000 to fix.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Diego Romero
