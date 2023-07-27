Vandals strike at St. Aidans church in London

Vandals have struck again at St. Aidans church in north west London.

Several of the pride doors that were installed on the weekend as part of pride festivities, were spray painted

Police were on scene Wednesday afternoon to investigate messages written on the doors.

“We're going to paint over time and we're going to continue to express the message of love and hope, justice and joy for all. We don't believe that those two-spirited LGBTQ folks are any less than anybody else. And we want to show that we're an open and inviting place,” said Kevin George, St. Aidan church rector.

This is the second time this year someone has vandalized the show of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community that was painted by children at the church.