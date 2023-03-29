'I have so much rage inside of me,' Veterans angry over war monument vandalism

For the second time in less than a month, vandals targeted a war monument in our area.

Military Heritage Park in Barrie was damaged sometime last weekend with black spray paint covering a stone monument honouring Victoria Cross recipients.

"People need to be educated to what these parks are all about," said Fern Taillefer, Barrie Legion Peacekeeping Association president.

Police have been made aware of the incidents and are now investigating.

"In the downtown, there are cameras, and we are in the process right now of taking a look at a number of camera angles to see if that will assist us in identifying an individual," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Service.

"I have so much rage inside of me, and I hope that these people who have done this - person or persons - turn yourself in to the police and get that sorted out. You don't want a veteran to catch you first, I'll tell you that," said Taillefer.

Last month, Peacekeeper Park in Angus was also vandalized.

The Legion Peacekeeping Association said it is fundraising for new lights and video cameras for the park in Angus.

As for the damage at the war monument in Barrie, city crews will try and remove the paint this week.

Police ask anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.