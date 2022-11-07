Vans go up in flames in southeast parking lot

An investigation is underway into a Sunday night fire in a southeast Calgary parking lot that saw two vans reduced to charred frames.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Second Avenue S.E. at around 8 p.m.

Two vans were engulfed in flames in the lot outside The Alex Community Health Centre and quickly extinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.