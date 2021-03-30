Variants increase, 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.

The person who died was a man in his 60s from a long-term care home.

“This particular individual had a long history of illness,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, who added he doesn’t know if the man was vaccinated.

WECHU is reporting three COVID-19 clusters linked to funerals. There are no details yet on how many cases.

The health unit says 69 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of 10 from Monday.

“I don’t think it’s associated with a cluster, I think it’s just results coming back, which all of these tests are now being tested for the variant of concern and it’s just reported as soon as it becomes available to us,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed also talked about the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying the new restrictions are no reason to panic.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,837 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,143 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

11 cases are still under investigation

The health unit reports 291 cases are considered active. There are 19 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, four community outbreaks and one at W.F. Herman Secondary School.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: