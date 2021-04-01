Variants of concern putting Manitobans under 50 in the hospital

The Manitoba government confirmed that, as of Wednesday morning, 16 people with variants of concern have been hospitalized in Manitoba, and some of them are under the age of 50.

On Thursday morning, a provincial spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg there are currently 11 cases in the hospital with variants of concern, and fewer than five of these cases are in the ICU.

All the hospitalized variant of concern cases are in Winnipeg and they are all related to the B.1.1.7 variant.

The spokesperson said the age of those who have been hospitalized with variants of concern range from people in their 20s to people in their 90s, though five of the 16 hospitalized cases were patients under the age of 50.

Health officials have confirmed a total of 267 variant of concern cases in Manitoba.