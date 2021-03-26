Variety store struck, light pole hit, two men arrested and charged after early morning collisions

London police have arrested two men after a series of events involving two collisions in the early hours of Friday.

Around 3 a.m. a witness saw a pickup truck strike the wall of a variety store at 243 Wharncliffe Rd. North.

The witness reported to police that the truck fled southbound on Wharncliffe Road.

Officers found the truck in a parking lot and attempted to stop it, but the suspects sped away.

Police once again located the pickup after it hit a light pole near Oxford Street and Wharcliffe Road.

A passenger fled on foot while the driver was arrested on scene.

The passenger was located by police and arrested around 3:20 a.m.

Upon searching the suspects and vehicle police found drug paraphernalia, stolen license plates, and small bags of suspected cocaine.

As a result a 35-year-old Chatham man is facing numerous charges including:

Impaired operation of a conveyance;

Fail to comply with demand made by peace officer;

Dangerous operation;

Operation while prohibited;

Fail to comply with undertaking;

Fail to stop for police;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000; and

Possession of a Schedule I substance.

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule I substance.