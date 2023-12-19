Varsity Christmas displays support Calgary child undergoing cancer treatment

Calgarians in Varsity are turning a community Christmas tradition into a show of support for a 10-year-old cancer patient.

Those living in the northwest community started taking part in what they call a "living advent calendar" in 2020, a tradition that sees a different houses unveil a holiday display each day.

This year, those displays feature the phrase "Easton B Strong," in honour of Easton Beatch, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June.

Easton's mother Amanda Moppett-Beatch says the support is overwhelming.

"Each night, it's just been such a wonderful surprise. These windows are being lit up, and they're themed with the 'Easton B Strong' message.

"It's just been wonderful for us to go out, find the houses and meet neighbours. We knock and say 'thank you' each time," Moppett-Beatch said. "it's been amazingly supportive."

Verena Kuret organizes Varsity’s living advent calendar and says when she learned the Beatch family was struggling with Easton’s treatments, she asked other participants to join in support.

"We came up with the idea as a surprise for Easton – that each window display would add a special message for Easton, one of hope or encouragement, or support for the family," she said.

"The response was overwhelming. I had so many people, my email box was filling up with people saying 'we want in' and 'we're going to join this year.'

"It really is a way for our community to embrace their family when they're going through a tough time, and be there to support them and bring some joy to everybody."

Moppett-Beatch kept the community project a secret from her son until the night the first display was lit.

"Then I looked out and I saw the 'Easton B Strong' symbol," Easton said. "[Now] I’ve seen our neighbours who have put out Pokémon ornaments, that I really liked, the house down the street did some ornaments, and all of them have messages that say Easton B Strong."

Easton was diagnosed in June with a type of cancer called Medulloblastoma.

He has had two rounds of surgery and undergone radiation treatment in Florida, which required the family move there for two months.

Currently, Easton is in the midst of a six-month chemotherapy treatment, during which he cannot attend school in person.

His mother says visiting a new window display every night gives Easton something to look forward to.

"He's holding strong," says Moppett-Beatch. "On these long days he has something to brighten his spirits, which has been a wonderful surprise."