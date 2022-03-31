Vatican meeting leaves First Nations leaders hopeful for residential school apology this summer

First Nations leaders and residential school survivors had their turn speaking with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday.

It comes days after delegates from the Metis and Inuit communities said their piece.

All three groups are seeking a long-awaited papal apology on Canadian soil, and delegates believe that could be just months away.

The delegation called their sit-down a special day, a divine moment, and a historical milestone for the journey of reconciliation.

“It gave me a real sense of optimism that we're on the verge of finally turning the corner on this issue,” said Phil Fontaine, a former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

“We heard the Holy Father say to us very clearly, ‘The church is with you,’” Fontaine said during a press conference after the meeting.

This delegation was led by the Assembly of First Nations.

The group sang a traditional song in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City ahead of their scheduled meeting.

First Nations leaders gave the Pope cultural gifts as a sign of peace and to show their resilience.

They want the Pope to understand how they've been shaped by the legacy of the Catholic Church and residential schools, as well as the impact that system had on subsequent generations.

“We cannot allow the trauma and abuse our peoples have suffered at residential schools to continue to impact our future generations,” said Rosanne Casimir, chief of the Tk’emlups Te Secwepemc.

“We must chart a new and positive course based upon revitalization and reclamation of our identity,” she said.

Delegates say the Pope was receptive to their concerns during Thursday’s meeting.

Archbishop Richard Smith, who was also in the meeting, said the Pontiff was deeply moved by what the group had to say.

“It’s clear that he listened deeply. It's clear that he wanted this encounter to happen. And it's clear that he himself was profoundly moved by what he heard,” said Smith.

Francis is set to meet with all three delegations Friday.

He’s expected to discuss the church’s next steps, which could include a papal apology on Canadian soil.

“When the archbishop was asked about that, his response was very soon before winter. So before winter, of course comes the summer. I'm convinced it will be the summer and so that makes me extremely happy,” said Fontaine.

Thursday’s meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Williams Lake First Nation in B.C.

Trudeau said Ottawa will provide $2.9 million in additional funding to support healing for communities whose children were taken from their families and sent to the nearby St. Joseph's residential school.