Vaughan man allegedly conspired with employees of online retail company to scam healthcare benefits provider

A man is accused of conspiring with several employees of an online retail company to scam a healthcare benefits provider of more than $600,000 over the course of two years.

In a news release issued on Monday, Peel Regional Police said their investigation concluded last week with the arrest of a suspect, 30-year-old Anand Pareshkumar Amin, from Vaughan.

Police said a healthcare benefits provider paid out numerous claims to several employees of a large online retailer. The accused allegedly worked with some of the employees to submit fraudulent claims.

“Once dispersed by the healthcare benefits provider, the illegally obtained funds would be shared between the individual plan member and the suspect,” police said, adding that the alleged scam occurred over

Amin has been charged with fraud over $5,000. He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court later this month to answer the charge.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.