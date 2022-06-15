Vaughan man charged after boat capsizes in Muskoka lake
Police charged a boater in Lake of Bays Township after his boat capsized.
According to provincial police, a caller reported someone was in the water with an overturned boat on Rebecca Lake shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say officers arrived and suspected the man of being impaired.
They arrested the 56-year-old man from Vaughan, and charged him with impaired operation, impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and assaulting a peace officer.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Huntsville courtroom to answer to the charges later next month.
Police remind boaters to stay sober to ensure a safe environment for all water users.
"Impaired boating is impaired driving and carries the same penalties," OPP noted.
