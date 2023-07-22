Vaughan man pours accelerant on self and two officers while being arrested for arson: police

A 28-year-old man allegedly poured an accelerant on himself and two police officers as he was being arrested for arson after a vehicle was set fire in the parking garage of a Newmarket hospital Thursday night.

York Regional Police executed a warrant on Saturday at a home in Vaughan in connection with the July 20 vehicle fire at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

“As two officers arrested him, the suspect poured an accelerant on himself and the officers while holding an igniter but was safely taken into custody before it could be lit,” police said in a news release.

The suspect, identified as Santiago Gonzalez y Ramirez, has been charged with arson, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

His arrest came a day after police released his photos to the public in an effort to identify him.

The 28-year-old was allegedly caught on video surveillance loitering in the area before approaching a Porsche vehicle in the parking garage.

Police said he appeared to place an accelerant on the vehicle, which then caught fire. He shortly fled the scene.

When emergency crews arrived, they located the Porsche on the fourth floor of the garage engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

Meanwhile, police said Gonzalez y Ramirez remains in custody and will appear in a Newmarket court on Monday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7142 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.