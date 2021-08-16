Vaughan, Ont. parent fined after allegedly sending child with COVID-19 symptoms to daycare

A Vaughan parent has been handed a hefty fine after York Region Public Health alleges they sent their child who was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to daycare, a spokesperson for the region confirmed to CP24.

According to York Region Public Health, the incident occurred on Aug. 3 at a child-care facility in the region.

They allege that the parent violated the region’s Sec. 22 order by sending their child to daycare despite the fact that they would not have passed the daily COVID-19 screening tool.

The parent was subsequently charged $770 and a victim surcharge fee totalling $880.

Officials confirm that 15 children at facility have now tested positive for COVID-19.

York Region did not disclose the name of the child-care centre but according to the region’s website, there is an outbreak involving 15 children at Tiny Treasures Learning and Child Care Centre Inc.

“If you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you must stay home until a negative test is received and symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours; if the individual is not tested, then individuals must isolate for 10 days,” a statement from York Region read.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure COVID-19 cases in York Region continue to decline; it is more critical than ever we continue following all public health guidelines including self-isolating when you or a member of your household is sick.”