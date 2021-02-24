A Vaughan elementary school will move to remote-only instruction for this week and next week after nearly a quarter of its teachers were ordered to self-isolate following a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

The York Catholic District School Board tells CTV News Toronto that public health officials have requested that four classrooms of students and eight staff members at San Marco Catholic Elementary School self-isolate as a precaution after potentially coming into contact with the positive case.

“The staff members account for almost one quarter of the classroom educators at the school,” the board said in a statement. “For operational reasons due to the number of cohorts and staff who must stay home and self-isolate, the board made the decision to temporarily close the school to in-person learning and move all classes to remote learning beginning Wednesday, February 24, 2021 until end of day on March 5, 2021.”

San Marco Catholic Elementary School was closed at the end of the day on Tuesday and remote-learning began on Wednesday but only independently.

In a letter to parents, the school said that teacher-led instruction will begin on Thursday.

There are currently a total of 16 Ontario schools that are closed due to COVID-19 cases.

A total of 623 school-related COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last 14 days, including 112 on Wednesday.