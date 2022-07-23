Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto lounge

A 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.

Toronto police were called to a parking lot near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on July 8.

Detectives told CP24 there was a large party going on in a nearby lounge, containing as many as 300 people, when some attendees became involved in a physical fight in the adjacent parking lot.

Police said Saturday that 18-year-old Auptin Abedini-Senoubari was stabbed at least once in the confrontation.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him but were not successful.

He was later pronounced dead.

Earlier on Saturday, police said Emergency Task Force officers raided a home in Vaughan and took a 17-year-old male into custody.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning via video link.