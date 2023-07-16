Vegan pancake breakfast raises funds for farm animals

For those who prefer a vegan diet, a number of Inglewood businesses gathered together Saturday to host a pancake breakfast unlike any other – one without sausages, or real butter but one that was delicious nevertheless.

The base of the vegan pancake batter was flour, but organizers added vegan butter and soy milk to the ingredients.

Side dishes included Beyond Meat, plant-based sausages.

The event was in support of the Alice Sanctuary, a non-profit that cares for farm animals.

Leaders from the sanctuary said the dry, hot summer will affect the supplies they require to feed animals.

"We're going to be seeing a great deal of increased cost for hay, or even a limited amount of hay," said Alice Sanctuary guardian Janneane Madill, "so it's crucial that we fundraise for these things right now."

And volunteers on-site said it's important to offer plant-based food options.

"There's not any animal ingredients in it," said Canela Vegan Bakery and Café owner Veronica Amaya. "That's why we try to make it vegan, 100 per cent vegan, (with) no animal ingredients. No animals were hurt in the making."

Organizers expected to flip over 1,000 pancakes, with a goal to raise $5,000.