We’ve said goodbye to 2020 and now some people are also saying goodbye to eating meat, at least during the month of January.

It’s part of a trendy New Year’s resolution that has people eating plant-based food for one month.

“Just trying to be more conscious and aware of how I consume things, predominately my food,” said Jenny Feddema.

Feddema has decided to give up meat products during the first month of the year as she dabbles with a vegan diet.

“It started more with vegetarianism and then we started dabbling with veganism. And thenr, it’s January, it’s a new year, there’s Veganuary, so why not give it a shot?”

It is part of a global movement called Veganuary, to introduce people to giving up meat and meat byproducts for 31 days

“Bracing a mindset of imperfection is the best thing you could do,” explained Justine Sparling, founder of popular vegan Instagram account PlantifulKW.

“Participating in Veganuary gives you that noncommittal 30 days where you can try it out and see if it’s right for you.”

The initiative originally started in 2014 in the United Kingdom, with more people getting involved every year.

“They started this movement because they thought it’s a brilliant time in the year where people are open for change, they’re willing to try new things,” said Katharina Otulak of Fair/Square, an online store offering a selection of vegan products.

A local dietitian says there are some things you should consider before going vegan, including eating more plant based proteins like lentils and beans and taking supplements.

“Getting enough protein is definitely a key piece of that, but also nutrients like iron and calcium and vitamin d and zinc and some of the essential fats like omega 3 fats,” said Cara Kasdorf, registered dietitian at Blueprint Nutrition.

Dawn Clifford owns No Udder, a vegan ice cream shop in Cambridge, and says just because it’s a plant-based diet, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy treats.

“There’s a replacement for literally anything you love. You can find a vegan version of it that you also love,” said Clifford.

Feddema says she is still working to find satisfying replacements for some of her favourite foods.

“There’s definitely challenges. I love cheese. I could eat cheese with my cheese! So I have to think of a new way to find that chewy taste or something like that,” said Feddema.

Although, she’s hopeful she can stick to this New Year’s resolution far past January.