Vegas Golden Knights goaltending duo bring Stanley Cup to Calgary

Two Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders who helped secure the franchise's first Stanley Cup this past June brought the trophy to Calgary on Tuesday.

Adin Hill, 27, and Logan Thompson, 26, both played in the Knights' 2022-23 season and eventual run to the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.

Hill played minor hockey in Calgary and one season for the Alberta Junior Hockey League's (AJHL) Calgary Canucks.

He went 11-4-0 in the playoffs, while Thompson also played minor hockey in Calgary and 37 games for the Knights during the regular season.

"The last two months have been a bit of a blur," said Hill.

"Just going so quick. I've traveled around a bunch too, so it's been really fun and I'm honestly just excited to get next season started again."

Thompson says it was humbling to come home and show off his success.

"You dream of this as a kid and getting it today, and seeing your name on it and knowing that it'll be there for forever is it's unbelievable," he said.

Both took pictures with the cup and signed autographs for hundreds of fans at Cardel Rec. South in Shawnessy.

Fans with Golden Knights jerseys lined up for hours, not going unnoticed by the pair.

"The first time I remember seeing a kid wearing my last name on his back is something I'll never forget," said Thompson.

"I grew up in Calgary, I looked up to Kiprusoff, so I think that's a pretty cool feeling and it's pretty crazy."

The pair asked for a donation of $5 to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

A signed 5x7 photo of Logan and Adin was provided to everyone who donated.