Vegetable processing plant catches fire in West Perth

Multiple crews and tankers were called to a fire at a vegetable processing plant north of Mitchell on Tuesday.

Perth East Fire Department investigator James Marshall told CTV News emergency responders were called to the address on Line 39 around 7 a.m. and that fire continued to burn into the afternoon.

Marshall said the second floor and one of the sides of the plant were fully engulfed and five to six fire departments were on scene to keep the blaze from spreading to the a large addition attached to the back of the structure.

About 45 firefighters in total were on scene, from West Perth, Sebringville, Monkton, Atwood, and Seaforth. Provincial police and Perth County EMS were also called in to help.

"The fire itself is contained to the front portion of the building," said Marshall. "There's a lot of processing equipment there. I'm speaking with the owners, and at this point, we're looking at approximately a $2 million loss with equipment and the structure."

Heavy machiner was brought in to cut the front part of the building and stop the fire from spreading to the newer portion of the facility.

Officials add that the owner was checking on the property when he found the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have yet to determine what sparked the flames.

Your @PEFD_WPFD firefighters from #Mitchell #Sebringville #Milverton with mutual aid from @northperthfd #Monkton #Atwood #Listowel and @huroneastfire #Seaforth are battling a large fire North of Mitchell. Tankers are hauling water to the scene...please give them room to work. pic.twitter.com/2rXuRF3dG1

