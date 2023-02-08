Vehicle allegedly stolen from Middlesex home:OPP

Police are investigating after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a home in Middlesex Centre.

Middlesex OPP were called to a home on Egremont Drive around 2 p.m. Tuesday for the stolen vehicle report.

Police say an unknown person or persons entered the property sometime over the weekend and stole a 2007 red Toyota Yaris.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call London-Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)