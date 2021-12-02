Vehicle and belongings of missing woman found at Hermitage Park: police

A 65-year-old Edmonton woman has been reported missing after she did not return home on Dec. 1.

According to police, Penny Yaroshuk left her home near 36 Street and 105 Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander was found in Hermitage Park's parking lot, along with her phone and purse.

The 160 centimetre (5'3") tall woman has a medium build and long white/grey hair. She was last wearing a black jacket, olive green pants, and beige fur boots.

Family and police said they are concerned for her wellbeing, and that Yaroshuk requires medication.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.