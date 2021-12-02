Vehicle and belongings of missing woman found at Hermitage Park: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 65-year-old Edmonton woman has been reported missing after she did not return home on Dec. 1.
According to police, Penny Yaroshuk left her home near 36 Street and 105 Avenue just before 8 a.m.
Her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander was found in Hermitage Park's parking lot, along with her phone and purse.
The 160 centimetre (5'3") tall woman has a medium build and long white/grey hair. She was last wearing a black jacket, olive green pants, and beige fur boots.
Family and police said they are concerned for her wellbeing, and that Yaroshuk requires medication.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
'COVID is a huge vacuum': Opioid epidemic taking backseat as COVID-19 response puts strain on WECHU resourcesAs case counts go up in Windsor-Essex, priorities at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are shifting to manage the situation, a problem which leadership says is happening at the cost of other important public health issues.
-
The Christmas Express rolling again this holiday season in Duncan, B.C.After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C. is set to welcome guests onboard its Christmas Express once again.
-
Stoney Nakoda language being preserved through new educational resourcePreserving the Stoney Nakoda language is the purpose behind a new resource created by the Stoney Education Authority (SEA) with support from The Language Conservancy.
-
Smiths Falls woman dies after falling off moving vehicle in Leeds CountyOntario Provincial Police were called to an incident on the 1000 Islands Parkway just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Toronto mother starts company that sells toys for significantly less than retail priceOde to Toy aims to support Toronto parents while reducing waste and over-consumerism by selling preloved toys at significantly lowered prices.
-
Edmonton Reuse Centre reopening in January 2022For the first time since March 2020, the Reuse Centre will reopen in January to help Edmontonians divert items from the landfill.
-
B.C. government monitoring deer for COVID-19 virus after 3 infected in QuebecBritish Columbia's Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is monitoring the province's deer population for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, but says no virus has been detected so far.
-
Toronto couple hit with $20,000 damage bill after appliance delivery goes wrongWhen Joseph Leung needed to replace his washer and dryer, he had no idea it would end up costing him more than $20,000 and causing him more than six months of stress.
-
Waterloo Region to administer boosters to 50+ age group starting Dec. 13The Region of Waterloo announced it will be ready to administer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who are 50 years of age and older starting Dec. 13.