Vehicle collides with Stratford business
First responders responded to the Stratford Mall after a vehicle collided with a business.
Stratford police said officers received a report on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven into a storefront.
Police attended, along with Perth County Paramedics, and found that the driver of a 2016 Cadillac sedan had driven off the laneway in the parking lot, went up over the sidewalk and drove directly into the wall of the business, police said.
The driver was identified as a 66-year-old man from Stratford.
Police said, initially, officers believed the driver was impaired by alcohol, however, further investigation indicated that the driver had likely suffered from a medical issue, and alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the incident.
Police said no charges were laid as a result of this collision and no injuries were sustained.
A photo shared by police shows the front window of the business was heavily damaged, with pieces of the window on the hood of the car.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-