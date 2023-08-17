Vehicle collides with Stratford business

First responders responded to the Stratford Mall after a vehicle collided with a business.

Stratford police said officers received a report on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven into a storefront.

Police attended, along with Perth County Paramedics, and found that the driver of a 2016 Cadillac sedan had driven off the laneway in the parking lot, went up over the sidewalk and drove directly into the wall of the business, police said.

The driver was identified as a 66-year-old man from Stratford.

Police said, initially, officers believed the driver was impaired by alcohol, however, further investigation indicated that the driver had likely suffered from a medical issue, and alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the incident.

Police said no charges were laid as a result of this collision and no injuries were sustained.

A photo shared by police shows the front window of the business was heavily damaged, with pieces of the window on the hood of the car.