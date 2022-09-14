Vehicle collision shuts down Highway 1 near Field, B.C.

Highway 1 has been shut down in both directions west of Field, B.C., following a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

Few details about the incident were posted to the DriveBC Twitter account just before 8 p.m.

The crash happened between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road, about eight kilometres west of Field.

CLOSED - #BCHwy1 - Vehicle incident has the highway closed in BOTH directions west of #FieldBC.

Assessment in progress. No Detour available.

More info: https://t.co/hs45slmQeA#GoldenBC @511Alberta

The Twitter post said the highway had been closed to traffic in both directions and that no detours were available.

Alberta 511 said multiple vehicles were involved.

An update was expected around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.