Vehicle crashed into a ditch leads to altercation with police on Manitoulin Island

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Sudbury-area resident with impaired driving following an incident with police on Christmas Day in the Township of Assigninack on Manitoulin Island.

Police were called about 11 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6. The vehicle had been driven into a ditch.

“It was determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The driver was uncooperative and assaultive towards police and also caused damage to the police cruiser.”

The 27-year-old driver was charged with failing or refusing to comply with a demand, assault of a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Feb. 1.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.