Vehicle crashed into Calvin Klein store during overnight theft, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey are investigating an early morning break-in at a Calvin Klein store.

Officials told CTV News that around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a break and enter at the store located in the 15700 block of Croydon Drive.

A media spokesperson said a vehicle was used to smash the front door and gain access to the store.

Photos taken at the scene show a trail of smashed glass leading to the badly damaged doors.

According to police, multiple items were stolen during the break-in.

Surrey RCMP’s Integrated Forensic Identification Team remained at the scene Tuesday collecting evidence.

Officers are also expected to canvas the surrounding neighbourhood seeking witnesses and any video of the incident.