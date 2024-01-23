Vehicle crashes in rural areas cause majority of pediatric traumas, deaths in N.S.: study

The majority of pediatric traumas in Nova Scotia are caused by vehicle collisions in rural areas, according to a new study from Dalhousie University, the IWK, and Trauma Nova Scotia.

According to a Tuesday news release from Dalhousie, the study, which was published in the Canadian Journal of Emergency Medicine, looked at traumas for people under the age of 18 in pre-hospital and in-hospital settings between April 1, 2001, and March 31, 2018.

“During that period, there were 1,258 such traumas, resulting in 217 deaths,” the release says. “Of those, 137 died prior to hospitalization and 80 died in hospital. Males accounted for almost 63 per cent of the fatalities, with most being between 15 and 17 years old. Many of the traumas occurred in rural areas.”

The study found more than 10 per cent of pediatric trauma victims die before they reach a hospital in Nova Scotia. The study also found 23 per cent of patients who died pre-hospital suffered intentional injuries.

It further noted the rate of severe injuries and pre-hospital deaths was higher in parts of Cape Breton compared to Halifax, potentially due to the distance to hospitals and trauma centres.

“These results underscore the importance for emergency physicians and EMS systems to consider geographic factors and injury patterns, advocate for improved injury prevention programs, mental health supports, and delivery of on-scene critical care services,” the study says.

