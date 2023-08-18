Vehicle crashes into bank building in Ottawa's west end

One person is being treated for minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a bank building in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Merivale Road, near Baseline Road, at 12:31 p.m. Friday. A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal building.

Video provided to CTV News Ottawa by the Ottawa Fire Service showed the front of the minivan had crashed into the building, with structural damage to the bank.

"The vehicle has been removed from the structure and our structural collapse team is once again assessing the integrity of the structure," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on whether the victim was in the vehicle or in the bank.

Firefighters along with our structural collapse team is on scene in the 1400 block of Merivale Rd after a vehicle crashed through the building. The gas/electrical/water has been shut down to the building.