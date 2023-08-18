Vehicle crashes into bank building in Ottawa's west end
One person is being treated for minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a bank building in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Merivale Road, near Baseline Road, at 12:31 p.m. Friday. A vehicle crashed into the Bank of Montreal building.
Video provided to CTV News Ottawa by the Ottawa Fire Service showed the front of the minivan had crashed into the building, with structural damage to the bank.
"The vehicle has been removed from the structure and our structural collapse team is once again assessing the integrity of the structure," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on whether the victim was in the vehicle or in the bank.
Firefighters along with our structural collapse team is on scene in the 1400 block of Merivale Rd after a vehicle crashed through the building. The gas/electrical/water has been shut down to the building. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/LImtA9QB4k— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 18, 2023
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-