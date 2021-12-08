iHeartRadio

Vehicle crashes into bank in Waterloo

A vehicle crashed into a bank on Erb Street West near Ira Needles Boulevard in Waterloo Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers were on scene of the single motor vehicle collision, but no other details were available at time.

According to staff at a nearby coffee shop, the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

More details to come.

