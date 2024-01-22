Vehicle crashes into building in southwest Calgary

Emergency crews were called to a business on 17 Avenue S.W. Monday morning after a vehicle struck a building.

At 8 a.m., police say a driver hit a pedestrian before careening into Blanco Cantina near Seventh Street S.W.

Officials say two people were assessed on scene and one sustained minor injuries.

Until about 10 a.m., both directions of 17 Avenue were closed between Fifth and Eighth Street S.W.

Police suggest the driver may have suffered a medical emergency just before the crash took place.

The damage to Blanco Cantina was limited to the establishment's patio.

Staff say the business will be closed until further notice.