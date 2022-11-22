Vehicle crashes into building in Thornton

Emergency crews have been busy in Essa Township tonight after a vehicle drove through a building.

"(The) call came in just after 6 p.m. this evening (about) a vehicle travelling eastbound on County Road 21.

"The driver had a medical emergency and ended up running through the light and running into the building behind us," said Essa Fire Chief Gary McNamara.

Crews were on the scene for several hours cleaning it up.

The chief says the driver was taken to hospital to be checked.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported.