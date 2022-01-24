Vehicle crashes into house in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP say there were no injuries after a vehicle crashed into a home in Lakeshore.

County Road 46 was closed between Pleasant Park Sideroad and County 25 on Monday due to the collision.

Police say the driver was alone, with no passengers.

The homeowner was home at the time of the collision, but was not hurt.

Officers say there was extensive damage to the structure.

OPP shared the road closure information on social media on Monday morning.

#EssexCtyOPP **ROAD CLOSED**

County Road 46 closed between Pleasant Park Sideroad and Cty 25 in Municipality of Lakeshore for a collision involving a vehicle into a house.

If you are traveling North bound on Naylor SideRoad, you can still turn East or West on County Road 46. ^sd pic.twitter.com/hLbvlzMatD

Police say if you are traveling North bound on Naylor SideRoad, you can still turn East or West on County Road 46.