Vehicle crashes into hydro pole east of Brockville, Ont.
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole in Leeds County.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers attended the scene of a crash on County Road 2 near Sharpe's Lane in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The crash occurred just east of Brockville.
"Hydro pole hit, driver left the vehicle and the scene," OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Located at a residence with non-life-threatening injuries."
The driver is facing impaired driving and fail to remain at the scene charges, according to police.
A photo shared on social media showed the vehicle on top of a stone retaining wall and a broken hydro pole hanging between the hydro wire and the trees at the side of the road.
