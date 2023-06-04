Vehicle crashes into Kitchener business
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
First responders were called to Kitchener’s Belmont Village Sunday where a car drove over the sidewalk and collided with a business.
An SUV could been seen on the sidewalk outside Sam’s Shawarma & Grill on Belmont Avenue.
One of the front windows on the business was broken.
The vehicle appears to have driven over a small tree planted on the sidewalk, which can be seen bent under the car.
It is not clear if anyone was injured.
-
Walk of Solidarity planned in Windsor for Afzaal familyA Walk of Solidarity is planned in Windsor to honour the second anniversary of a family struck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Manitoba over the weekendAs thunderstorms touched down in Manitoba over the weekend, a number of communities were hit with more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Regina looking for public opinion on accessibility planThe City of Regina is in the midst of creating a first-of-its-kind plan to make the city more accessible and it's looking for public input.
-
P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical stormThe Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.