Vehicle crashes into newly-renovated Bradford legion

The newly-renovated legion building in Bradford will have to undergo some more repairs after being struck by a vehicle.

The south side of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 521 building on Back Street was significantly damaged in the incident late Monday morning.

Cracks from the ground to the roof have formed in the cinder blocks along the corner of the building since the incident.

A structural engineer will check out the damage Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, a 35-year-old Bradford woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were no other injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.