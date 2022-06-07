iHeartRadio

Vehicle crashes into Orillia City Centre

Emergency crews at the scene of a vehicle collision in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., June 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Joe Cornelisse)

Police are investigating what caused a driver to crash into the Orillia City Centre Tuesday morning.

Simcoe County paramedics took the female driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials don't believe the collision caused any structural damage to the building on Andrew Street.

They say while the cause of the crash is unclear, it was raining at the time.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

