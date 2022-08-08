Vehicle crashes into patio at Halifax coffee shop, driver flees scene: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
The patio of a Halifax coffee shop is closed after a vehicle crashed into the structure Sunday night.
Halifax Regional Police responded to Coburg Social, formerly known as Coburg Coffee, at the corner of Coburg Road and Henry Street around 9 p.m.
Police say a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier surrounding the patio, but the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries have been reported.
In a social-media post, Coburg Social says its patio “suffered a hit and run” and will remain closed until the concrete barrier is replaced, for safety reasons.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Dump truck hits Glendon Drive bridge overpass on Highway 402Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 402 near Strathroy.
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crashSudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're onlineTwo new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.