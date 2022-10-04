Vehicle crashes into pole on Matchette Road
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A brand new pole and the old one were cracked during a single-vehicle collision on Matchette Road.
Windsor police officers responded to the 3800 block of Matchette Road at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday.
A brand new pole and the old one were cracked early this morning during a single car collision on Matchette. pic.twitter.com/2WPLdw6Nm8— Bob BellaciccoCTV (@BBellaciccoCTV) October 4, 2022
The road was shut down in both directions for the investigation. It was closed for several hours and reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Drivers were being told to use an alternate route.
The 3800 Block of Matchette Rd is closed in both directions due to an earlier collision. Roadway expected to be closed for several hours. Please use an alternate route. Thank you for your patience #YQGtraffic -14398— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2022
