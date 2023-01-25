Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collision

As southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, while Elgin County OPP were tending to a pickup truck in a ditch and speaking to the occupants, a separate vehicle then collided with the police cruiser from behind.

The incident occurred near the 150-mile marker on Highway 401 eastbound, located west of London, Ont.

“Fortunately because the officers were outside of the vehicle no injuries occurred to members of our detachment and the occupants of the passenger vehicle were also uninjured,” OPP Const. Brett Phair said in a video on Twitter.

Emergency crews remain in the area.

“We cannot stress it enough folks, the road conditions are awful right now, visibility is poor, the snow keeps coming, and we just want everyone to get where they’re going safe,” he said.

OPP said multiple collisions have been reported along Highway 401 as a result of the winter storm and that first responders are doing their best to keep up with the influx in calls.

“We’re doing our best to keep up with it, but we need you to do your part — slow down, give yourself time and distance, and get where you’re going safe,” said Phair.

