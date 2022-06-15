Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business

No one was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a business in Ottawa's Riverside South neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos showed a Hyundai SUV had crashed into the front window and the entrance of the Joint Reaction Health Centre, stopping about three to four metres inside the business.

"(The driver) lost control of the car and just went through our front door and front windows … and went directly inside the clinic," said Kartik Kulkarni, owner of the Joint Reaction Health Centre.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene, but they did not require transport to hospital.

A massage therapist and a client were inside the building at the time of the crash.

"The massage therapist is a little bit shocked and shaken up a little bit because you know, he heard a loud bang when he was working with his patient," Kulkarni said. "He just went out of his treatment room and saw there was a car where the reception area normally is."

The SUV destroyed the front of the building, a wall, the reception area and physio tables.

"The busier time period starts after 5 p.m. so we were lucky that there was nobody in that area there," Kulkarni said. He estimates the crash caused between $200,000 and $300,000 in damage.

An Ottawa police spokesperson says investigators suspect the driver pressed the wrong pedal and accelerated, crashing into the building.

Ottawa fire investigators deemed the building structurally safe. Firefighters shut off the gas and power to the building and removed hanging glass to allow the tow operator safe access to remove the vehicle from the building.

