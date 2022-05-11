Vehicle crashes into south Edmonton Goodwill Donation Centre

An SUV crashed into a Goodwill Donation Centre in south Edmonton on Wednesday.

A photo tweeted by Goodwill shows an SUV just inside the donation centre, damage to the entrance, and Edmonton police officers outside.

We appreciate ALL donations to help support our mission. Just next time you're thinking of donating a car...please do it in a different way...

Our Edwards location in #yeg is closed until further notice. Please make donations to 3803 Calgary Trail NW pic.twitter.com/SFUntw0ISz

Edmonton police told CTV News a woman in her 60s crashed into the Goodwill just before 9:30 a.m., but no injuries were reported, and the store was closed at the time.

"It looks like it was an accidental collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor," police said.

The Edwards location on 37 Avenue and 91 Street will be closed until further notice, Goodwill tweeted, and donations are encouraged at the Calgary Trail site.