Vehicle crashes into southeast Edmonton home

Edmonton Police Service says no one was injured when a vehicle struck a house in the Summerside neighborhood of southeast Edmonton Monday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the collision just after 5 p.m when a vehicle crashed into a house at 14 Avenue SW and 88 Street SW.

Police say the crash has left the house with extensive structural damage.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.