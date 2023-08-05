Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge

Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.

OPP were called to the scene after reports of a crash at a commercial business Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a vehicle had crashed into the front of a business.

Police say one person was taken to hospital but did not disclose their injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

#BbrOPP is investigating a collision at a commercial property in Bracebridge after a person drove into the front of a business. One person has been transported to hospital, investigation ongoing. ^sb pic.twitter.com/NlqmSCgH8M