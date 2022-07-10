iHeartRadio

Vehicle crashes into Tecumseh LCBO storefront

A vehicle crashed into an LCBO storefront in Tecumseh, Ont. on Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Emergency crews were on scene in Tecumseh after a car crashed into an LCBO.

OPP, firefighters, and EMS responded to the collision near Amy Croft Drive and Manning Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A tow truck arrived to assist with clean-up.

The car appeared to have sustained little damage.

There is no word yet on injuries or if any charges will be laid.

12