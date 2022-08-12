iHeartRadio

Vehicle crashes into Wasaga Beach IDA

Wasaga Beach IDA store's windows are being boarded up until they can be replaced Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Irene VandeKemp McCombs)

The front windows of a pharmacy in Wasaga Beach have been boarded up following a car crash Thursday. 

It happened on 45th Street at the Wasaga Beach IDA Pharmacy, where witnesses say a vehicle had driven into the storefront.

However, the pharmacy was only open for prescriptions and there were no serious injuries in the crash.

12