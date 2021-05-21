Vehicle crashes through front entrance of Patillo Road business

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle drove through a storefront Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the entrance of a Patillo Road business around 3 p.m.

Essex County OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Lakeshore Fire all responded to the scene.

It is unclear whether those injured were inside the store or the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

