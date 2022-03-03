Vehicle crashes through front of Butcher Boy Meats
Regina’s Butcher Boy Meats is cleaning up after a vehicle smashed through the front of the shop overnight.
The business, located on Park Street, will be temporarily closed while it deals with the damage.
In a Facebook post, Butcher Boy Meats asked everyone to avoid the area for the time being while debris, broken glass and product is cleaned up.
Pictures of the scene show extensive damage to the storefront. A fridge appears to have been damaged and a number of products were thrown from store shelves.
Regina police said they are conducting an investigation after being called to the scene around 4:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said the suspect vehicle was found a short distance from the scene, but a driver was not located.
Tire tracks show the vehicle crossed the northbound lanes of Park Street and collided with the northwest corner of the building, according to Regina police.
Police added it does not appear there were any injuries and said it’s not known at this time if there will be any charges laid as a result of the investigation.
