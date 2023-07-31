Vehicle crossed centre line before fatal crash near Blackfalds: RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A 48-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Red Deer County Sunday evening.
He was driving west on Highway 11 when an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line between Range Road 263 and Highway 808 around 9:15 p.m., according to a RCMP collision reconstructionist.
Mounties said other passengers were taken to hospital by ambulance and expected to survive, but did not say how many other people were involved or describe the extent of their injuries.
