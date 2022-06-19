Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London

A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department Saturday, a car drove through a Chop Steakhouse restaurant located on Wellington Road in south London.

London police, fire and EMS crews were on scene while they attended to the accident.

A photo shared by London fire shows the crumpled front bumper of the white vehicle inside the restaurant and shattered glass littering the ground.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident.

The cause of the crash and the estimated cost of damages are also unknown.